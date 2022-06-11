Motor racing-Leclerc takes pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Sergio Perez alongside on the front row.

Leclerc also started on pole last season in Baku and the Monegasque is the first driver to repeat the feat in the six years of the race being held. The pole was his sixth in eight races.

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)