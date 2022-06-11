Motor racing-Leclerc takes pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Reuters | Baku | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Sergio Perez alongside on the front row.
Leclerc also started on pole last season in Baku and the Monegasque is the first driver to repeat the feat in the six years of the race being held. The pole was his sixth in eight races.
Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Max Verstappen
- Ferrari
- Grand Prix
- Red Bull's
- Baku
- Azerbaijan
- Charles Leclerc
- Sergio Perez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rudrankksh finishes seventh at Baku Shooting World Cup
Rudrankksh makes it through qualification at Baku World Cup
Motorcycling-Local hope Di Giannantonio takes pole for Italian Grand Prix
Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Italian Grand Prix
Motor racing-Monaco Grand Prix starts after long rain delay