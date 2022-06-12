Soccer-Klaassen, Dumfries rescue point for wasteful Dutch against Poland
But a frenzied five minutes in which Poland got their second goal and the Netherlands responded quickly with a double strike turned the game on its head, before Depay wasted the late chance to complete the home side’s comeback.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals as Netherlands rallied from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against Poland in an entertaining Nations League A clash on Saturday. Home captain Memphis Depay missed a late penalty that would have secured all three points for his side as he struck a post, but the result sees the Dutch top Group Four with seven points from their three games, three ahead of Belgium and Poland.
The Poles, seeking a first ever victory against their hosts in the Netherlands, led 2-0 just after halftime as English-born Matty Cash and Piotr Zielinski scored, much to the delight of their sizeable contingent of travelling fans in the stadium. But a frenzied five minutes in which Poland got their second goal and the Netherlands responded quickly with a double strike turned the game on its head, before Depay wasted the late chance to complete the home side’s comeback.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Nations League
- Dutch
- Poles
- Netherlands
- English
- Memphis Depay
- Belgium
- Denzel Dumfries
- Depay
ALSO READ
Cricket-Uncapped Payne, Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODI tour
UEFA Nations League: Two goals by Depay guide Netherlands to win over Belgium
Ukraine may give English status of business language -prime minister
Brandon King shines as West Indies captures series against Netherlands by 2-0
Brandon King ready to 'bat anywhere in top six' for West Indies after win over Netherlands