Soccer-Klaassen, Dumfries rescue point for wasteful Dutch against Poland

But a frenzied five minutes in which Poland got their second goal and the Netherlands responded quickly with a double strike turned the game on its head, before Depay wasted the late chance to complete the home side’s comeback.

Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 12-06-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 02:16 IST
Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals as Netherlands rallied from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against Poland in an entertaining Nations League A clash on Saturday. Home captain Memphis Depay missed a late penalty that would have secured all three points for his side as he struck a post, but the result sees the Dutch top Group Four with seven points from their three games, three ahead of Belgium and Poland.

The Poles, seeking a first ever victory against their hosts in the Netherlands, led 2-0 just after halftime as English-born Matty Cash and Piotr Zielinski scored, much to the delight of their sizeable contingent of travelling fans in the stadium. But a frenzied five minutes in which Poland got their second goal and the Netherlands responded quickly with a double strike turned the game on its head, before Depay wasted the late chance to complete the home side’s comeback.

