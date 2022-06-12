Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Schwartzel wins LIV opener to pocket $4 million jackpot

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel held off compatriot Hennie Du Plessis to claim the biggest pay cheque in golf history at the opening event of the LIV Invitational Series on Saturday. The 37-year-old led by three strokes going into the third and final round at the Centurion course north of London, and consolidated with a round of 72 to seal the $4 million prize.

Tennis: Andy Murray into Stuttgart final after Kyrgios loses cool amid 'racial slurs'

Former world number one Andy Murray looked back to his best on grass as he beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 6-2 to move into the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday after the Australian lost his cool in the second set and said he was racially abused by a fan. The final is the 70th of Murray's career and his second of the year after a runner-up finish in Sydney in January. The 35-year-old will face second seed Matteo Berrettini who is playing his first Tour-level final of the season.

Golf-American Reed latest to join LIV Series

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest golfer to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Saturday. Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. LIV announced Reed as its newest member on Twitter https://twitter.com/LIVGolfInv/status/1535652475411345408.

Tiger Woods joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James in billionaire club, Forbes reports

Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported. The 15-times major winner, who returned to competition at the Masters in April 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, has made over $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, according to Forbes.

Soccer-England held by Italy in drab stalemate

England's winless start to their Nations League campaign continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a youthful Italy side at a near-empty Molineux on Saturday. The first meeting between the nations since the tumultuous Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year was a tame affair with precious little to cheer for the 2,000 children allowed to attend despite a UEFA ban.

NBA: Steph Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned

Stephen Curry's 43-point masterpiece in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday left his Warriors teammates, his coaches and basketball fans everywhere in awe. With Golden State in jeopardy of falling into a 3-1 hole against the Celtics in Boston, Curry was magnificent, shooting 14 of 26 from the field with seven three pointers while collecting 10 rebounds to level the series 2-2.

Golf-Ogletree banks $120,000 for coming last in LIV Series opener

If anything summed up the absurd amounts of cash being lobbed at the new LIV Golf Invitational Series it was the $120,000 cheque handed to Andy Ogletree for coming dead last on Saturday. Had the 24-year-old American been playing on the PGA Tour this week he would have been heading home after two rounds contemplating a financial loss for his efforts.

MLB roundup: Phillies edge Arizona Diamondbacks for eighth win in a row

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday for their eighth win in a row. Hoskins and Bryce Harper each had three hits and Didi Gregorius contributed two hits for red-hot Philadelphia, which last won eight straight from Aug. 1-8, 2021. The Phillies also improved to 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

Boxing-Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch - Daily Mail

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk despite having repeatedly spoken of hanging up his gloves, the Daily Mail newspaper reported https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-10904943/Fury-locked-talks-face-winner-Anthony-Joshua-vs-Oleksandr-Usyk.html.

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium in April to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.

Soccer-U.S. judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas - Sky

A U.S. judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape lawsuit against Manchester United and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. The ruling comes nearly three years after prosecutors said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-ronaldo-idUSKCN1UH2DF Ronaldo would face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

