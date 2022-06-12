Left Menu

Tenerife draws 0-0 at Girona in Spain promotion playoff

Tenerife held Girona to a 0-0 draw on the road in the first game of their promotion playoff to join Spains first division.The second leg will be played on Tenerife in Spains Canary Islands next weekend.Tenerife again relied on the defense that allowed the second-lowest number of goals this season in the second division to frustrate Gironas attack.When Alejandro Baena did get free for Gironas best scoring chance in the 40th minute on Saturday, Tenerife goalkeeper Juan Soriana blocked his shot.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 12-06-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 10:23 IST
Tenerife draws 0-0 at Girona in Spain promotion playoff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tenerife held Girona to a 0-0 draw on the road in the first game of their promotion playoff to join Spain's first division.

The second leg will be played in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands next weekend.

Tenerife again relied on the defense that allowed the second-lowest number of goals this season in the second division to frustrate Girona's attack.

When Alejandro Baena did get free for Girona's best scoring chance in the 40th minute on Saturday, Tenerife goalkeeper Juan Soriana blocked his shot. Soriana also saved teammate José Leon from scoring their own goal early in the second half.

Almería and Valladolid, the top two finishers of the second division, earned automatic promotion. The third spot is decided in a four-team, two-round playoff. Tenerife finished the regular season in fifth place and Girona in sixth. Girona eliminated Eibar in the first round of the playoffs, while Tenerife ousted Las Palmas, its local rival from the Canary Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022