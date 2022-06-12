Left Menu

Murray defeats Nick Kyrgios, faces Berrettini in final of Stuttgart Open

It just took one hour and 33 minutes for Murray to register straight sets victory over Kyrgios by 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Former Tennis World Number One Andy Murray on Saturday continued his winning campaign as he defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios to reach the final of the Stuttgart Open 2022. It just took one hour and 33 minutes for Murray to register straight sets victory over Kyrgios by 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

In a close first set, the Scot saved both break points he faced and raised his intensity on return in the tie-break to move ahead. He faced a difficult challenge against Kyrgios, but ultimately his triumph was a pleased one as he completely dominated the second set after edging in a first-set tie-break. The 35-year-old will be aiming to clinch a ninth career title on the surface when he meets Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final, in what will be a third meeting between the pair.

Berrettini reached his fourth career final on grass as he overcame German Oscar Otte 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday. Earlier, in the quarter-final, Murray defeated World No. 5 and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-final at the Stuttgart Open 2022. He wonderfully used his backhand slices to control the sets and outplayed Tsitsipas by 7-6 (4), 6-3. (ANI)

