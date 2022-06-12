Left Menu

Pub co-owned by England pacer Stuart Broad destroyed fire

Firefighters were called to the award-winning Tap and Run country pub in Upper Broughton, near Melton Mowbray, at about 3.20 am due to a blaze that went on to destroy the building's first floor and roof.

Stuart Broad (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amid the ongoing second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, England pacer Stuart Broad faced a blow when he received the news of the Nottinghamshire pub that he co-owns was on fire. According to ESPNcricinfo, Broad woke to this bad news on Saturday at 6 AM. Firefighters were called to the award-winning Tap and Run country pub in Upper Broughton, near Melton Mowbray, at about 3.20 am due to a blaze that went on to destroy the building's first floor and roof.

Taking to his Twitter, Broad expressed his gratitude towards his staff and the people who came forward to help in his difficult hour. "I couldn't believe the news this morning. Not sure I still can. Our wonderful Pub @tapandruncw caught fire in the early hours. Thankfully no one was hurt, the Nottinghamshire Fire Service were incredible in their efforts & thank you to the villagers for the wonderful support & sorry for the disruption. Thinking of our awesome staff today, every single person there has created a special pub for the community. It hurts right now but we will come out the other side @gurneyhf @AvrilGurney," tweeted Stuart Broad.

Coming to the second Test, New Zealand ended their first innings at 553 with Broad claiming two wickets, in the form of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee. In return, England posted 107 runs at the loss of two wickets, at the end of Day 2. England have taken a lead by 1-0 in the three-match series, after claiming a victory by five wickets in the first Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

