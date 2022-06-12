Ind vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen registers highest individual score for Proteas against Men in Blue in T20Is

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen made the highest individual score by a Proteas batter against India in T20Is. He accomplished this feat during the second T20I of the five-match series against India at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

In the match, Klaasen, who scored 81 off 46 with seven fours and five sixes, had arrived at the crease with his team in deep trouble at 29/3 at the end of the powerplay. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had shaken the Proteas batting with his bowling. It was then Klaasen who formed a 64-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma (35), which was instrumental in the four-wicket win of his side.

With this, he surpassed the score of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock, who scored 79* against the Men in Blue in Bengaluru in the third and final T20I of the series back in 2019. Coming to the match, an explosive knock from Heinrich Klaasen (81) powered South Africa to a four-wicket win over India in the second T20I of the five-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

It was a poor day for India on the field as they could not do a lot with the bat on a difficult surface and despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics in the powerplay, they could not sustain the momentum and gave Proteas a 2-0 lead. Chasing 149, South Africa got off a poor start. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed India some early momentum by dismissing opener Reeza Hendricks for just four in the first over of the match.

This brought all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious to the crease, sent for producing some big hits for his side. He could not carry on for long. After sending a Kumar delivery for four in the third over, the pacer got the last laugh as he dismissed Pretorious for four after the batter was caught by Avesh Khan at backward square leg. This brought captain Temba Bavuma to the field. Dussen and Bevuma tried to rebuild things for their side, but they could not continue for long as Kumar sent a struggling Dussen back to the pavilion for 1 of 7 balls after dislodging his off stump. With this, Kumar took his third wicket, sinking Proteas to 29/3.

At the end of six over, SA was struggling at 29/3, with Bavuma (20*) and Heinrich Klaasen (0*). India had completely dominated the powerplay and by restricting the run flow and taking early wickets was able to gain early momentum. Spin was introduced to the attack after the powerplay, with Yuzvendra Chahal there to bowl.Following this, Klaasen and Bavuma started to rebuild the innings after three early wickets. Klassen in particular attacked the Indian bowlers, smashing Chahal for a four and a six in the seventh over and Harshal for a six in the next.

At the end of 10 overs, South Africa stood at 57/3, with Bavuma (25*) and Klaasen (23*). The Proteas still had a mountain to climb as they needed 92 in the final ten overs with three of their batters gone. The duo continued to rebuild, getting 13 runs from the next over bowled by Hardik Pandya. The next over by Axar Patel proved to be expensive as Klassen hit him for 4,6,4. The over conceded 19 runs and also brought up a 50-run stand between the duo.

Chahal was welcomed by Bavuma with a four in the next over, but Chahal got the breakthrough at the very next ball, sending the skipper back to the pavilion for 35 of 30 balls. This hit at the middle stump also ended the 64-run stand between him and Klassen. Next up was an in-form David Miller. Soon, Klaasen brought up his fourth T20I half-century in just 32 balls, his second against India.

Klaasen continued doing great even after his fifty. Miller also joined the party, launching a huge six on Chahal's delivery in the 16th over. Klaasen hit him with a couple more in the same over. Harshal Patel finally earned his side the wicket of Klassen in the final ball of the 17th over, dismissing him for 81 off 46. But it was too late for India as only five were needed in the final three overs. Parnell was dismissed by Kumar in the final ball of the 18th over, his fourth of the match.The chase was finally over with Proteas at 149/6 in 18.2 overs with Miller (20*) and Rabada (0*).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading bowler for India, taking 4/13 in eight overs. Harshal Patel also got a wicket. Earlier, Knocks by Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, backed by a cameo of Dinesh Karthik guided India to a respectable total of 148/6 in the first innings of the second T20I against South Africa, here at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each. Put to bat first, India started off on a horrible note with Kagiso Rabada sending Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the dugout on the fifth delivery of the innings, with only three runs on the board.

Shreyas Iyer came to the crease with Ishan Kishan and the duo tried to anchor the innings for some time and smashed 42 runs in the powerplay. The Proteas got another breakthrough in the 7th over, when Ishan was caught by Rassie Van der Dussen on Anrich Nortje's delivery and departed after scoring 34 off 21 balls. Shreyas was joined by skipper Rishabh Pant, who fell prey to Keshav Maharaj's spell after scoring five runs, in the 10th over, leaving India's total at 68/3.

It was followed by Hardik Pandya's dismissal in the 13th over after he was bowled by Wayne Parnell. In the very next over, Dwaine Pretorius also showed Shreyas, the way to the dugout after he scored 40 runs off 35 balls, with India's score at 98/5. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik joined hands at the crease but the duo could not last long as the former got bowled out by Nortje in the 17th over. Harshal Patel came to the crease and along with a strong stand with Karthik, changed the momentum of the game.

Karthik smashed 31 runs off 21 balls while Harshal scored 12 runs off 9 balls and took India's total to 148/6, at the end of the first innings. Brief Scores: India 148/6 (Shreyas Iyer 40, Ishan Kishan 34, Anrich Nortje 2/36) lost to South Africa 149/6 in 18.2 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 81, Temba Bavuma 35, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/13). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)