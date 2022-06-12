Rugby-Care recalled as Jones names England squad for Barbarians game

England coach Eddie Jones on Sunday named a 36-member squad for next weekend's non-cap match against Barbarians, with Danny Care making his return for the first time in nearly four years. With Leicester Tigers and Saracens set to play in the Premiership final a day earlier, players from both clubs will not be involved.

Care, who has 84 caps for England, has not made an international appearance since he last played against Japan in November 2018 but the scrumhalf has been rewarded for his exploits with Harlequins. The 35-year-old, who helped Harlequins win the Premiership title last season, was also on the shortlist for player of the season this year, eventually losing out on the honour to Saracens flanker Ben Earl.

He had been selected in the Barbarians squad before Jones decided to call him up for England with one eye on next month's tour of Australia. "This is a strong, diverse squad. There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine," Jones said.

"Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians. "The Barbarians game at Twickenham is always a great rugby occasion and we know the fans always have a great day out, watching a really entertaining game."

George Furbank, Louis Lynagh, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson were unavailable for selection due to injury. ENGLAND SQUAD

FORWARDS Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) Will Collier (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps) Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps) Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps) Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps) BACKS

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped) Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps) Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)