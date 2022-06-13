'We never gave up', says Blue Tigers' Sahal Samad after win over Afghanistan

Indian men's senior national football team player Sahal Samad was delighted to be the chosen one to score the match-winner in India's 2-1 triumph against Afghanistan in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata. The midfielder was the man of the moment, seizing the limelight after bringing home the three points in a last-gasp goal after being subbed on for goalscorer and captain Sunil Chhetri in the closing minutes of the match.

"Everything changed in a minute because the moment I was about to enter, we conceded a goal and we kept our heads down, but we never gave up. We stood up, we continued our fight, and in the end, we got our goal. Thanks to the team and everyone involved for the win, we're incredibly happy about it," said Samad after the game. "Amazing feeling, you know. It's always good to score goals and make the team win. I'd like to add that it's not just me, it's a total team effort, and you could see that throughout the game, from the first minute we never gave up and achieved the result. I'm happy for the team," he added.

The midfielder further termed his goal as one of the greatest moments of his football career. "I think it is one of the greatest because it's in front of the fans, here in Kolkata and it's for the national team. I'm really proud of and thanks to Ashique [Kuruniyan] for providing the assist," said Samad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)