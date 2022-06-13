Benfica, Liverpool agree on Darwin Núñez transfer
Benfica said the 22-year-old still has to agree terms with Jurgen Klopps team.In a brief statement to the Portuguese stock market, Benfica said the transfer sum could rise to 100 million euros 105 million based on variables.Nez scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica last season.He found the net in both legs of Benficas Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool.
Portuguese club Benfica announced Monday that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool for Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez to transfer to Anfield for an initial 75 million euros ($79 million). Benfica said the 22-year-old still has to agree on terms with Jurgen Klopp's team.
In a brief statement to the Portuguese stock market, Benfica said the transfer sum could rise to 100 million euros ($105 million) based on variables.
Núñez scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica last season.
He found the net in both legs of Benfica's Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool. Klopp's team beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate on the way to the final, where it lost to Real Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Book hotels for next year's final in Istanbul, Klopp tells fans after defeat against Real Madrid
Goa to observe July 15 as National War Memorial Day to mark first rebellion against Portuguese rule
José de Almada Negreiros: Google celebrates Portuguese artist & writer
Zero waste: The Portuguese business turning leftover fish into dog treats
Soccer-Benfica to join crypto craze with Socios