Left Menu

Indian cricket media rights auction spills over to third day

The media rights auction for the world's richest cricket league, which has media giants like Disney and Sony Corp vying for broadcast rights that could fetch India's cricket board upwards of $6 billion, has spilled over into the third day, a board official said on Monday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:36 IST
Indian cricket media rights auction spills over to third day
  • Country:
  • India

The media rights auction for the world's richest cricket league, which has media giants like Disney and Sony Corp vying for broadcast rights that could fetch India's cricket board upwards of $6 billion, has spilled over into the third day, a board official said on Monday. The online auction for television and digital broadcast rights from 2023 to 2027 to the Indian Premier League, the hugely popular two-month cricket league that draws top television ratings, began on Sunday morning and continued all day on Monday as well.

The auction was likely to conclude on Tuesday, the official who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media on this subject, told Reuters. The high-stakes bidding war has Viacom 18, Reliance Industries' broadcasting joint venture, Sony Corp's India Unit and Disney, which currently owns the television and digital rights, all fighting for a piece of the cricketing pie.

The current digital and television rights are held by Star India, now owned by Walt Disney Co, which paid 163.48 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022