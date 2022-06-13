Left Menu

KIYG: Haryana players to get double prize money

The Khelo India Youth Games, which started on June 4 concluded in a grand manner.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:02 IST
KIYG: Haryana players to get double prize money
Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who arrived at the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games, was pleased with the performance of the players of Haryana and announced double prize money to the winners. The Khelo India Youth Games, which started on June 4 concluded in a grand manner.

At the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games, CM Khattar announced Rs 1 lakh reward to the gold medal winner, Rs 60,000 to the silver medalist, Rs 50,000 to the bronze medalist and Rs 5,000 rupees will also be given to every player participating in the games. Earlier, gold, silver and bronze medal winners were given Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and 20,000 respectively.

In a function organized at Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector-5, the Chief Minister said that players from all over the country would be able to take training in this academy. A sports hostel will also be opened in Panchkula for the accommodation of 200 players, in which the players will be provided with international level facilities and they will be proficient in the game. Chief Minister Khattar said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana to organize Khelo India. He said that players should take good memories from here. He further added that along with Panchkula, cities like Hisar, Gurugram, and Rohtak will also be strengthened as sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said, "I had said at the launch of Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on June 4 that the way Haryana's jawans are Dhakad, Haryana's farmers are Dhakad. The wrestler of Haryana is Dhaakad. Similarly, our players will also perform well in these games. I am glad that our players have proved my point." He also said that Haryana used to play sports till now, and now it will teach sports. "Today I announce Haryana Sports Academy. Any child in the country will now be able to take sports training from Haryana. This academy will be dedicated to the country," said Khattar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022