PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:55 IST
Chennaiyin FC rope in Thomas Brdaric as head coach
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday roped in former German footballer Thomas Brdaric as the team's new head coach ahead of the upcoming season. Brdaric, who has represented the German national team, winning eight caps and scoring once, also had various spells as coach in Germany's lower leagues, including VfL Wolfsburg's U-21 team. He replaces former India international Syed Sabir Pasha, who was the interim head coach after Bozidar Bandovic was sacked mid-season following a poor run in ISL 2021-22 season.

The 47-year old Brdaric, who had turned out for various clubs across Germany, led KF Vllazania to the Albanian Cup in two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22) in his most recent spell as coach.

''Honestly, I am looking forward to this incredible journey. This will be a great experience and a challenge where we will push further as one team,'' Brdaric said in a statement issued by the club.

''This is not my first time outside of Germany, therefore I am aware of most circumstances and I am ready to move forward with Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to get started.'' In 75 games as head coach, Brdaric has a record of 50 wins and 15 draws.

As a player, Brdaric turned out for various clubs across Germany in the Bundesliga, including VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96 and VfL Wolfsburg. His most successful spell, though, came at Bayer Leverkusen, where he helped the team finish runners-up at the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Pokal in 2002. He was part of the German national squad that finished third in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup tournament. Brdaric primarily played as a forward, scoring 102 goals in 342 career appearances.

