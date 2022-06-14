South Africa players progress in ICC Women's Player Rankings

South Africa batter Lara Goodall and captain Sune Luus are among the big gainers in this week's ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings update. South Africa batter Lara Goodall and captain Sune Luus have gained in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after playing their part in a nine-wicket win over Ireland in the opening match of their ICC Women's Championship series in Dublin.

Left-hander Goodall has moved up nine places to 58th among batters after an unbeaten 32 while all-rounder Luus grabbed three for 16 with her leg-spin bowling to advance seven places and reach 39th in the list of bowlers. Opener Andrie Steyn, who scored 21 not out and was involved in an unbroken 55-run stand with Goodall, has gained 12 slots to reach a joint-83rd position in the latest weekly update to the women's player rankings, which are carried out on Tuesdays. For Ireland, new-ball bowler Jane Maguire is up to four places to joint-83rd.

The win in Dublin got South Africa their first two points of the ICC Women's Championship. Pakistan are currently on four points and Sri Lanka on two after the 2-1 verdict in the opening series of the championship, which provides a direct qualification pathway to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Goodall has also made significant gains in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, which includes the last match of the T20I series that her team won 2-1 against Ireland and 15 matches of the ongoing eight-team Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament in Rwanda.

Goodall has gained 28 slots to reach 71st position after her knock of 48 while Anne Bosch is up 14 places to 46th after her 44 not out. Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa (up to one place to 20th), Gaby Lewis of Ireland (up to one place to 22nd) and Janet Mbabazi of Uganda (up 11 places to joint-75th) are among the others to move up the rankings. In the rankings for bowlers, South Africa medium-fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune is up to two places to 25th after grabbing three for 20 while Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba have reached 41st and 42nd positions after taking two wickets each. Celeste Raack of Ireland (up to three places to 84th) and Nasra Saidi of Tanzania (up 13 places to 86th) have also progressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)