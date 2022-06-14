Golf-McIlroy arrives at U.S. Open with 'pep' in his step

Rory McIlroy has gone nearly eight years since winning the most recent of his four majors but enters this week's U.S. Open more certain than he has been in a long time that his game is ready for golf's toughest test.

McIlroy, who enjoyed a runner-up showing at this year's Masters before an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship, arrives at The Country Club as the tournament favourite fresh off a successful title defence at the Canadian Open. "I'm getting back to a place where I'm feeling a lot more comfortable with my game and a lot more comfortable at the ... biggest and toughest tests in the world," world number three McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday.

"My game is now at a place where I feel confident going to these golf courses that are set up more difficult than everyday tour events and knowing that I have the game and the mentality to succeed on them." While the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has not tasted major success since the 2014 PGA Championship, he has finally managed to enjoy greater consistency while competing in golf's blue riband events.

"The start of my career was probably more feast-or-famine in the majors. I would get hot and win or I would miss the cut by 10," said McIlroy. "A little more consistency going on. But, again, that doesn't bring with it the glory that the wins do." McIlroy's game was already on the rise prior to his triumph at the Canadian Open, where he fired a closing eight-under-par 62 for the first successful title defence of his career, and felt it could not have come at a better time.

"It certainly puts a pep in your step. It gives you a lot of confidence," said McIlroy. "The fashion in which I won last week was what gave me the most pride. "Got a lead early in the back nine. Lost that lead. Was tied with two holes to go, and then I showed some really good resilience and birdied the last two holes to get the job done."

McIlroy will play the first two rounds this week alongside 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and world number 12 Xander Schauffele.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)