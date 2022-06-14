Left Menu

Cricket-Houghton back at the helm for ailing Zimbabwe

"We are delighted to be bringing in Dave and we count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to appoint such a vastly experienced and highly respected Head Coach at a time we are looking to improve our on-field performances," said ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza. Houghton is a legendary figure in the country’s cricket, captaining the first Zimbabwe test side and scoring 121 in that match against India in Harare in 1992/93.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:36 IST
Cricket-Houghton back at the helm for ailing Zimbabwe
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's former test captain Dave Houghton is returning to his previous post as national team coach, with his predecessor Lalchand Rajput assuming a new role as technical director, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said on Tuesday. Houghton, 64, will start next month when Zimbabwe host the T20 World Cup qualifiers and will be assisted by former South Africa international Lance Klusener, who will return to the post of batting coach that he filled from 2016-18. He had been Afghanistan’s head coach until the end of last year.

Houghton is tasked with turning around Zimbabwe’s dwindling fortunes. "We are delighted to be bringing in Dave and we count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to appoint such a vastly experienced and highly respected Head Coach at a time we are looking to improve our on-field performances," said ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza.

Houghton is a legendary figure in the country’s cricket, captaining the first Zimbabwe test side and scoring 121 in that match against India in Harare in 1992/93. He also still holds the record highest test score by a Zimbabwean -- 266 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in 1994/95.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022