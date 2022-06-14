Left Menu

Tsitsipas beats Bonzi for clash with Kyrgios at Halle Open

PTI | Halle | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:39 IST
Tsitsipas beats Bonzi for clash with Kyrgios at Halle Open
  • Country:
  • Austria

The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Halle Open on Tuesday, when there were also wins for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios.

Tsitsipas, who reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart last week, had to fight hard to beat the 52nd-ranked Bonzi in 1 hour, 55 minutes to take his tour-leading tally to 36 wins in 2022.

Tsitsipas is bidding for his second title of the year and his first on grass. The Greek player next faces Kyrgios, the Australian wild card who defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5.

The fourth-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated Marcos Giron 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 for a second-round clash with the sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Danish teenager Holger Rune on Monday.

Sebastian Korda defeated Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-3 but fellow American Maxime Cressy lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to the fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Also, Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor battled to a 7-6 (10), 6-3 win over Alex Molcan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022