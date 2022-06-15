Left Menu

Soccer-Nunez joins Liverpool for initial fee of 75 million euros

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan forward completed his medical following his move from Benfica, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Portuguese side Benfica had announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with Liverpool for the 22-year-old for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($78.17 million).

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 00:06 IST
Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan forward completed his medical following his move from Benfica, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Portuguese side Benfica had announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with Liverpool for the 22-year-old for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($78.17 million). The transfer fee falls short of the club record 75 million pounds ($89.92 million) Liverpool paid for defender Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

However, Nunez's fee could rise to 85 million pounds, if he reaches individual targets and if he wins the Champions League. "I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," said Nunez, who signed a six-year contract.

"I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here. "I hope I can give everything that I've got in order to help the team... I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool."

Nunez was the top scorer in Portugal's top flight last season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, including strikes in both legs of the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool. His move is subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance.

Nunez's arrival comes after Belgian striker Divock Origi left the club while the Uruguayan's move also paves the way for Sadio Mane to leave Anfield, with the Senegalese forward linked with German champions Bayern Munich. ($1 = 0.9594 euros)($1 = 0.8341 pounds)

