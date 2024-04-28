Arsenal Extends Premier League Lead with Thrilling 3-2 Victory over Tottenham

Arsenal kept up its push for the Premier League title with a 3-2 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team raced to a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had to resist a late fightback from Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal in the 15th minute to put Arsenal ahead and Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors' lead in the 27th. Kai Havertz added a third in the 38th. With thoughts possibly turning to extending its goal difference advantage on second-place Manchester City, Arsenal was suddenly left holding on for the win. Cristian Romero pulled a goal back for Tottenham after latching onto David Raya's weak kick. Then Declan Rice brought down Ben Davies in the box to hand Spurs a late penalty after a VAR review. Son Heung-min converted in the 87th to set up a tense finish. Hojberg headed into his own net from Saka's corner, but Spurs pushed for an equalizer with Romero hitting the post and Micky van de ven having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside. Saka extended Arsenal's lead with a clinical finish after a counter attack and Havertz headed in from a corner for his 13th goal of the season. Arsenal moved four points ahead of City, which was playing Nottingham Forest later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)