Left Menu

Soccer-Former Hamburg defender Benjamin named new Namibia coach

Former Hamburg defender Collin Benjamin has been appointed the new coach of Namibia on a five-year contract, officials confirmed on Tuesday. They will take on World Cup-bound Cameroon in home and away fixtures in September. The Southern African nation last appeared at the continental finals in 2019, their third visit after previous outings in 1998 and 2008.

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 15-06-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 01:29 IST
Soccer-Former Hamburg defender Benjamin named new Namibia coach
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Former Hamburg defender Collin Benjamin has been appointed the new coach of Namibia on a five-year contract, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Benjamin spent a decade at the German club and replaces Bobby Samaria, who was appointed 'interim' coach in 2019 in a tenure that eventually lasted three years.

Namibia started their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw against Burundi in neutral Johannesburg on June 4. They will take on World Cup-bound Cameroon in home and away fixtures in September. The Southern African nation last appeared at the continental finals in 2019, their third visit after previous outings in 1998 and 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022