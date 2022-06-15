Left Menu

Rugby-Hodge, McReight headline Australia 'A' squad for Pacific Nations Cup

"Looking at some of the names included in the squad it is apparent that the depth within Australian Rugby continues to grow..." The Pacific Nations Cup will be played over three weekends from July 2.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-06-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 04:55 IST
Rugby-Hodge, McReight headline Australia 'A' squad for Pacific Nations Cup
  • Country:
  • Australia

Wallabies Reece Hodge and Fraser McReight will represent Australia 'A' next month after being named in the squad to play hosts Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup. Utility back Hodge and openside flanker McReight were among the more surprising omissions from the Wallabies squad Dave Rennie announced on Sunday for the July test series against England.

Other recent Wallabies included in the 'A' squad were hooker Feleti Kaitu'u, props Tom Robertson and Harry Johnson-Holmes, centre Lalakai Foketi and winger Filipo Daugunu. Tane Edmed continued his rise after a standout first season as starting flyhalf for the New South Wales Waratahs with his inclusion, while 25-cap forward Ned Hanigan was also called up after returning to Australian rugby from Japan.

"The team has a good combination of experienced and young players and I think the team will get a lot out of the upcoming tournament in Fiji," said 'A' team coach Jason Gilmore. "Looking at some of the names included in the squad it is apparent that the depth within Australian Rugby continues to grow..."

The Pacific Nations Cup will be played over three weekends from July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022