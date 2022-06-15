Rugby-Hodge, McReight headline Australia 'A' squad for Pacific Nations Cup

Wallabies Reece Hodge and Fraser McReight will represent Australia 'A' next month after being named in the squad to play hosts Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup. Utility back Hodge and openside flanker McReight were among the more surprising omissions from the Wallabies squad Dave Rennie announced on Sunday for the July test series against England.

Other recent Wallabies included in the 'A' squad were hooker Feleti Kaitu'u, props Tom Robertson and Harry Johnson-Holmes, centre Lalakai Foketi and winger Filipo Daugunu. Tane Edmed continued his rise after a standout first season as starting flyhalf for the New South Wales Waratahs with his inclusion, while 25-cap forward Ned Hanigan was also called up after returning to Australian rugby from Japan.

"The team has a good combination of experienced and young players and I think the team will get a lot out of the upcoming tournament in Fiji," said 'A' team coach Jason Gilmore. "Looking at some of the names included in the squad it is apparent that the depth within Australian Rugby continues to grow..."

The Pacific Nations Cup will be played over three weekends from July 2.

