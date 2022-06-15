FMSCI plans to bring MotoGP, Formula-E to India: Akbar Ebrahim

Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) president Akbar Ebrahim on Wednesday said there are plans to bring a round of the MotoGP and Formula-E World championships to India.

''We are working towards getting a round of MotoGP and the Formula-E to India. The Formula-E is likely to be held on a street circuit in Hyderabad,'' he said in his keynote address at the FMSCI Annual Awards function here to honour all the 2021 National champions.

Ebrahim also announced that Chennai would be the venue for a round of the FIA World Rally Star (17-26 age group) in September, which will be organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club, a press release said.

As regards the FIA Rally Star, it is a gateway to youngsters targeting the World Rally Championship.

''Further, India has joined the FIM's Road to MotoGP programme through the World MiniGP championship which is restricted to those in the 10-14 years age group. Dorna Sports, promoters of MotoGP, and Italian bike manufacturer Ohvale are actively involved in the programme. ''The first of the five rounds will be held in July this year. At the end of the Indian series, the top two riders will qualify for the World Finals in Spain,'' Ebrahim said.

He also pointed out that India was among the few nations in the world to conduct as many as nine National Championships across two and four-wheelers despite the pandemic. ''We survived two challenging years due to the pandemic. Yet, FMSCI is among few motorsports federations globally to conduct nine National championships during those difficult times,'' he added. Awards were presented to champions of various categories in the 2021 national championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)