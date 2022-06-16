Motor racing-Ferrari on track for Le Mans comeback next year, CEO says

Ferrari is on track to return to Le Mans 24 Hours next year, its Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday, in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years. Presenting the carmaker's new business plan, Vigna said Ferrari remained on course for its return to the top class from 2023 with its Hypercar, supported by success in the lower GT category of last year's FIA world endurance championship.

"It's thrilling to think that in a little under a year, we will compete for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours," he said. "This represents another chance for us to compete at the highest levels, pushing the technological boundaries on the track to then transfer these to the next generation of Ferrari cars" he added.

Ferrari, which last won the category's title back in 1965, will compete with the likes of Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot and Toyota, which has won the last five Le Mans 24 Hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)