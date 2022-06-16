Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, round nine of the 22-race season. Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

No race in 2020 or 2021 2019 pole position: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari one minute 10.240 seconds.

2019 race winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes Race lap record: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) 1:13.078, Mercedes, 2019.

Start time: 1800GMT/1400 local time CANADA

This weekend will be the 51st Canadian Grand Prix, and 41st in Montreal. Hamilton has won seven times in Montreal (in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), including the first of his career. He holds the record jointly with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

Fernando Alonso (2006), Daniel Ricciardo (2014) and Vettel (2013, 2018) have also won in Canada. Ricciardo's first win in F1 was in Montreal. The circuit is named after late Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve. Ferrari have won 12 times in Canada (11 in Montreal), with seven poles and nine fastest laps.

The rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix of 2011 was Formula One's longest race, lasting four hours, four minutes and 39.537 seconds. The safety car was deployed six times, another record. The circuit is particularly tough on brakes.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Williams' Nicholas Latifi are the current Canadian drivers. Latifi is making a home debut. RACE WINS

Red Bull have won six of eight races this season. Max Verstappen has won five and team mate Sergio Perez one. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has won the other two. Hamilton has a record 103 wins from 296 starts. He has yet to win this year, and his most recent success was in Saudi Arabia last December.

Ferrari have won 240 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 81. POLE POSITION

Leclerc has been on pole six times this year, including the last four in a row, with Perez and Verstappen taking the other two. Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently qualifying fastest in Saudi Arabia last year.

FASTEST LAP Leclerc took the fastest lap bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen in Imola and Miami, Perez in Spain and Azerbaijan and McLaren's Lando Norris in Monaco.

POINTS Verstappen leads Perez by 21 points and is 34 clear of Leclerc.

Red Bull lead Ferrari by 80 points in the constructors' standings. Mercedes' George Russell is the only driver to have scored points in every race this year and all in the top five.

MILESTONE Sunday will be a 150th race start for Verstappen, who made his debut with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) in Australia as a 17-year-old in 2015.

Now 24, he is the youngest F1 driver to rack up 25 wins. Fernando Alonso set a record in Azerbaijan as the driver to have raced longest in Formula One. The Spaniard, who made his race debut in 2001, broke Michael Schumacher's record of 21 years and three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)