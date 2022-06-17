Left Menu

NBA-Warriors' Curry named NBA Finals MVP

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:29 IST
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote following the team's championship clinching 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game Six on Thursday. The Finals MVP award was one of the few major awards that had eluded the eight-time All-Star, who has won two league MVPs and four championships.

"It means we won, it means we took advantage of the opportunity to get back here," Curry said, when asked how significant the award was to him. "I hear all the conversations, I hear all the chatter, we hear all the chatter but at the end of the day it’s about what we do on the floor. Ain’t got to talk about it, just got to go do it. And that’s what this is about."

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

