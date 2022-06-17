Left Menu

Pacers guide WI to dominating position against Ban in 1st Test (Day 1, Stumps)

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph scalped three wickets each while Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers took two wickets each.

Team West Indies (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

A combined bowling effort from West Indies helped them in restricting Bangladesh at 103 on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test, here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph scalped three wickets each while Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers took two wickets each. At Stumps on Day 1, West Indies' score read at 95/2, with Kraigg Brathwaite (42*) and Nkrumah Bonner (12*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Put to bat first, Bangladesh had their worst start possible as they lost two wickets in the span of just three overs. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto departed, with only three runs on the board. It was followed by another blow as Mominul Haque fell prey to Jayden Seales's spell and was caught by Jermaine Blackwood. Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das anchored the innings for some time but could not do much as the former got dismissed by Alzarri Joseph while the latter got by Mayers, leaving the team's total at 41/5.

Nurul Hasan got LBW by Mayers and departed without opening his account. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan came to the crease and provided some momentum to his team. Along with Mehidy Hasan, he took the score across the 75-run mark but the latter was caught by Joshua Da Silva on Jayden Seales' delivery. Jayden Seales then dismissed Mustafizur Rahman with the team's score at 81/8. It was Alzarri Joseph, who put the last nail in the coffin and dismissed Shakib and Khaled Ahmed and restricted Bangladesh 103.

Coming to bat, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell provided an excellent start to their team. Their duo broke Mustafizur dismissed Campbell for 24 runs. Raymon Reifer came to the crease and continued the hitting for his side. Ebadot Hossain gave Bangladesh another breakthrough in the 34th over, as he sent Raymon back to the dugout. Nkrumah Bonner joined hands with Kraigg Brathwaite and the duo ended Day 1 at 95/2.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 103 (Shakib Al Hasan 51, Tamim Iqbal 29; Alzarri Joseph 3/33) vs West Indies 95/2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 42*, John Campbell 24; Mustafizur Rahman 1/10). (ANI)

