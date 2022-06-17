Left Menu

Ban register unwanted record on Day 1 of first Test against WI

Bangladesh achieved this unwanted record during the ongoing second Test against West Indies, here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they got bundled out at 103.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:36 IST
Ban register unwanted record on Day 1 of first Test against WI
Team Bangladesh (Photo/BCB). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh on Thursday registered the record of getting six ducks in a single innings. Bangladesh achieved this unwanted record during the ongoing second Test against West Indies, here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they got bundled out at 103.

Lasting less than a session and a half in North Sound, Bangladesh narrowly avoided a fourth double-figure score in the current World Test Championship cycle, unable to deal with the West Indies' fast-bowling artillery. With six ducks in their innings, Bangladesh now have three of the seven Test innings with the dreaded half-dozen of noughts, crumbling to 103 all out.

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph scalped three wickets each while Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers took two wickets each. At Stumps on Day 1, West Indies' score read at 95/2, with Kraigg Brathwaite (42*) and Nkrumah Bonner (12*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Bangladesh skipper was the only saving grace as his knock of 51 runs off 67 balls, took them across the 100-run mark. West Indies will be resuming Day 2 at 95/2, just eight runs shy of Bangladesh's first innings total. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

