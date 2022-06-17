Indian Cyclists ready to shine in Asian Track Cycling Championship

The 36-member Indian Cycling team and eight-member Indian Para Team are ready to take the challenge in the 1st Seni4or, 28th Junior Asian Track and 10th Para Track Cycling Championships which is going to kick off tomorrow at their 'home track' in Cycling Velodrome here at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi from 18-22 June 2022. The Indian team didn't perform for the last two years due to a worldwide pandemic. Indian team is optimistic to give the best ever performance not only in the sprinting events, India will also field a strong endurance team led by Vishwajit Singh who has been performing extremely well in pursuit and has been breaking records at the National level and is India's future hope in the endurance events, He will also be part of the Indian team pursuit which will challenge the Asian riders.

All the eyes will be on Indian stars Esow, Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Vishwajeet, Trishya Paul, Mayuri Lute & Meenakshi. Indian Juniors Aashirwad Saxena, Gurnoor Poonia, Srimathi J, Sadnya Kotake and other members of the team are also eagerly waiting to demonstrate their performance at home ground. Experienced Esow will be the key member of the team who is taking part in Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin events in the Senior category and will try to add medals for the team. While in the women's senior category eyes will be on Junior champion Mayuri Lute and Trishya Paul.

After the withdrawal of China, Nepal and Mongolia, now there are 15 countries participating in the event including India & Pakistan namely Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkmenistan, UAE and Uzbekistan. Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Kazakhstan have the best performing riders and they have the advantage of their experience in the field of cycling these teams are continuously training and participating in competitions in Europe. This is going to be a tough competition where all the riders will try to earn maximum points to improve their ranking.

Commenting on the team for this year, Chief Coach VN Singh said, "We are very hopeful that the Indian team will perform its best not only in the Sprinting but also in Endurance events. I hope that it will be the best ever performance by the Indian Contingent. Indian Team is rigorously training at NCOE in Delhi which is a high-performance training centre jointly run by CFI and Sports Authority of India and some team members also trained abroad." Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary-General Cycling Federation of India said, "It is going to be one of the best ever events organised by the Cycling Federation of India which is regularly organising international events. By going through the standards of the game, this is going to be the fiercest competition where Indians will pose a great threat to their counterparts. This event was much needed in the form of exposure of international competition to the young aspiring cyclists of the country." (ANI)

