Left Menu

Soccer-Martens leaves Barcelona and moves to PSG

"After five beautiful years at this fantastic club in this beautiful city I have decided to part ways with the club and start a new adventure," she wrote https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce4P7ZvtZQC/?hl=en. "I came to FC Barcelona in a time that the club started an ambitious project to become a leader in the world of women's football.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:33 IST
Soccer-Martens leaves Barcelona and moves to PSG

Paris St Germain have signed Lieke Martens on a three-year contract after the Dutch forward left Barcelona, the French club announced on Friday. Martens joins PSG on a free transfer after her contract at Barcelona was set to expire this month. The 29-year-old had earlier confirmed her Barca exit on Instagram, saying it was "time for another adventure".

She won the league title three years in a row as Barca dominated the division. She also won the women's Champions League in 2021 with Barca while also finishing runners-up in the competition twice. "After five beautiful years at this fantastic club in this beautiful city I have decided to part ways with the club and start a new adventure," she wrote https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce4P7ZvtZQC/?hl=en.

"I came to FC Barcelona in a time that the club started an ambitious project to become a leader in the world of women's football. We worked hard and I believe that we achieved the goals set five years ago. "Winning the Champions League was an absolute highlight as well as winning the FIFA World's Best Player Award (in 2017) as a player of Barca."

Martens, who helped the Netherlands win the women's European Championship in 2017, was voted the best player at the tournament and also won UEFA women's Player of the Year award that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022