Left Menu

My intention is to play at Wimbledon, says Rafael Nadal ahead of Grand Slam tournament

The Spaniard also said that he will travel to London for training sessions this past week following the treatment he underwent on his foot.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:36 IST
My intention is to play at Wimbledon, says Rafael Nadal ahead of Grand Slam tournament
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Mallorca Championships/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tennis great Rafael Nadal on Friday confirmed his intentions to take part in the forthcoming Wimbledon Championships and said that playing in the Grand Slam "will depend on his fitness." In a press conference at the Mallorca Country Club on Friday, Nadal said, "My intention is to play Wimbledon, but it will all depend on what happens with my body this next week. I'm without pain for a week and have been practising, so it tells me there may be a chance to play in the tournament."

The Spaniard also said that he will travel to London for training sessions this past week following the treatment he underwent on his foot. "[The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased," he said.

"I have noticed changes with the treatment, still have strange sensations, sometimes I can't feel my foot, but the pain that did not allow me to support my weight on my foot has subsided," he said. Since winning the Roland Garros title at the beginning of June, Nadal has undergone a radio frequency procedure as he tries to deal with his regular foot issue.

"With the treatment in the nerves, things happen in your foot, sometimes one part of the foot goes numb, sometimes another. It's normal apparently and after a few weeks the nerves reorganise themselves. I'm happy. I've felt a bit of pain, but it's different to what I had before, which for me is progress," said the Spaniard. The Spaniard won a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title - Nadal said that he was forced to use pain-killing injections to numb the pain in his left foot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022