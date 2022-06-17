My intention is to play at Wimbledon, says Rafael Nadal ahead of Grand Slam tournament

Tennis great Rafael Nadal on Friday confirmed his intentions to take part in the forthcoming Wimbledon Championships and said that playing in the Grand Slam "will depend on his fitness." In a press conference at the Mallorca Country Club on Friday, Nadal said, "My intention is to play Wimbledon, but it will all depend on what happens with my body this next week. I'm without pain for a week and have been practising, so it tells me there may be a chance to play in the tournament."

The Spaniard also said that he will travel to London for training sessions this past week following the treatment he underwent on his foot. "[The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased," he said.

"I have noticed changes with the treatment, still have strange sensations, sometimes I can't feel my foot, but the pain that did not allow me to support my weight on my foot has subsided," he said. Since winning the Roland Garros title at the beginning of June, Nadal has undergone a radio frequency procedure as he tries to deal with his regular foot issue.

"With the treatment in the nerves, things happen in your foot, sometimes one part of the foot goes numb, sometimes another. It's normal apparently and after a few weeks the nerves reorganise themselves. I'm happy. I've felt a bit of pain, but it's different to what I had before, which for me is progress," said the Spaniard. The Spaniard won a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title - Nadal said that he was forced to use pain-killing injections to numb the pain in his left foot. (ANI)

