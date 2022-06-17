Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds agree to sign midfielder Roca from Bayern Munich

Leeds United have reached an agreement with Bundesliga club Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Marc Roca, the two clubs announced on Friday. The official fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was an initial 10 million pounds ($12.19 million). Spaniard Roca had limited playing time at the German champions, featuring only 13 times last season, which led to the midfielder putting in a transfer request.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:50 IST
Soccer-Leeds agree to sign midfielder Roca from Bayern Munich

Leeds United have reached an agreement with Bundesliga club Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Marc Roca, the two clubs announced on Friday. Roca, 25, will join on July 1 on a four-year-contract. The official fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was an initial 10 million pounds ($12.19 million).

Spaniard Roca had limited playing time at the German champions, featuring only 13 times last season, which led to the midfielder putting in a transfer request. "Marc has now come to us with the desire for more playing time. We've therefore agreed on a transfer to Leeds United," Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's sporting director, said in a statement.

Leeds have already completed the signings of defender Rasmus Kristensen and midfielder Brenden Aaronson in this transfer window. Jesse Marsch's side secured their top-flight survival on the final day of the season after they finished 17th in the Premier League standings.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022