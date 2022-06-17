Soccer-Leeds agree to sign midfielder Roca from Bayern Munich

Leeds United have reached an agreement with Bundesliga club Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Marc Roca, the two clubs announced on Friday. Roca, 25, will join on July 1 on a four-year-contract. The official fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was an initial 10 million pounds ($12.19 million).

Spaniard Roca had limited playing time at the German champions, featuring only 13 times last season, which led to the midfielder putting in a transfer request. "Marc has now come to us with the desire for more playing time. We've therefore agreed on a transfer to Leeds United," Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's sporting director, said in a statement.

Leeds have already completed the signings of defender Rasmus Kristensen and midfielder Brenden Aaronson in this transfer window. Jesse Marsch's side secured their top-flight survival on the final day of the season after they finished 17th in the Premier League standings.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)