Sports News Roundup: Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy one back; NBA-Warriors poised for more glory after Finals win and more

Golf-Morikawa shares U.S. Open lead, Rahm and McIlroy one back

Collin Morikawa held a share of the U.S. Open lead after a riveting second round on Friday while defending champion Jon Rahm and tournament favorite Rory McIlroy sat one shot back on a star-laden leaderboard. Twice major champion Morikawa fired a four-under-par 66 that was the day's low round and left him at five-under on the week at The Country Club outside Boston and level with little-known qualifier Joel Dahmen (68).

NBA-Warriors poised for more glory after Finals win

Golden State's potent mix of savvy veterans and rising stars had oddsmakers and experts on Friday predicting more championship glory for the Warriors after they secured their fourth title in eight seasons on Thursday. The Warriors resounding 4-2 Finals win over the Boston Celtics marked a stunning turnaround for a team that had missed the playoffs the previous two seasons due to injuries.

Golf-Rahm's title defence on track heading into U.S. Open weekend

Jon Rahm's U.S. Open title defence was in strong shape on Friday as the Spaniard headed into the weekend one stroke off the lead in Brookline with plans to stick to his strategy and ignore the leaderboard. He produced three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-5 14 at the Country Club for a three-under 67, and is tied for third with Rory McIlroy (69) and Americans Hayden Buckley (68), Beau Hossler (67) and Aaron Wise (68).

Swimming-FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday -report

FINA, the global governing body of swimming, will vote on a new policy regarding transgender swimmers at an extraordinary general congress in Budapest on Sunday, Australia's Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday. The regulations could have a major impact on the career of American Lia Thomas, the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I title in the female class.

Golf-Co-leader Dahmen grateful he showed up to U.S. Open after all

Joel Dahmen, tied for first place heading into the weekend at this year's U.S. Open, said he was glad to have had a change of heart after nearly skipping the contest to focus on PGA Tour events he felt were better suited to his game. The 34-year-old is five-under par at the Country Club outside Boston and if not for a missed 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, he would have sole possession of first place and a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa.

Golf-Johnson and Reed among four LIV golfers make U.S. Open cut

Only four of the 15 LIV golfers who started this week's U.S. Open made the cut on Friday with former major winners Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed leading the way while Phil Mickelson headed home early. The 156-player U.S. Open field this year included members of the Saudi-funded breakaway series after the United States Golf Association decided last week to honor the entry criteria that had already been in place for the major.

Doping-Dark web poses risk for athletes looking for drugs

The dark web is a bazaar for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) but is not a market place currently frequented by elite athletes, concluded the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday following a nearly year-long investigation. Having monitored the sales activity of target dark web platforms during a 10-month period WADA's Intelligence and Investigations department found purchasing drugs there presented significant risk.

NBA-Biden praises Warriors 'grit' after latest championship victory

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday saluted the Golden State Warriors after the team won their fourth NBA championship in eight years and said he looks forward to welcoming them to the White House. "Congrats to the Golden State @Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP @StephenCurry30 [Stephen Curry] for another legendary performance," Biden tweeted.

Golf-McIlroy overcomes shaky start to stay in contention at U.S. Open

Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy said a positive attitude kept him in contention after a rough start on Friday at the U.S. Open, as he carded a one-under par 69 to head into the weekend one shot off the lead in Brookline. The Northern Irishman wasted two shots in the rough on the par-four three, whacking his driver into the thick brush off the green only to send the ball forward mere inches. He drained a long putt to stem the pain, settling for a double-bogey.

Tennis-With no rankings points on offer, Bouchard pulls out of Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the 2022 Championships with no ranking points on offer as the Canadian former world number five plots her return to the tennis circuit following surgery last year. The men's ATP and women's WTA stripped the grasscourt Grand Slam of ranking points after its organizers decided to ban participation by Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

