Left Menu

Motorcycling-Ducati's Bagnaia takes surprise German Grand Prix pole

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia set a lap record at the Sachsenring in practice and capped off his Saturday by grabbing his third pole position of the season to start at the front of the grid at the German Grand Prix.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:21 IST
Motorcycling-Ducati's Bagnaia takes surprise German Grand Prix pole

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia set a lap record at the Sachsenring in practice and capped off his Saturday by grabbing his third pole position of the season to start at the front of the grid at the German Grand Prix. On a track where Ducati have struggled in recent years, Bagnaia was the only rider to finish his qualifying lap inside the one minute 20 second mark (1:19.931).

Bagnaia, last year's runner-up in the championship, had set the lap record during FP3. He will be joined on the front row by two Frenchmen -- Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo and Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco. "I'm happy, we've done a great job in these conditions. It's very hot and tomorrow will be even hotter. It was a great session," Bagnaia said in a pit lane interview.

"I was surprised to start the week like this but the (good) feeling has grown session by session and now I feel very comfortable with everything." Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, second in the standings, will start fourth on the grid alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing) and Ducati's Jack Miller, who could receive a grid penalty for crashing under yellow flags.

Gresini's Enea Bastianini, third in the riders' standings with three race wins this season, had another disappointing qualifying session as he failed to move into Q2 for a second straight grand prix and will start 17th on the grid. Suzuki will have only 2020 champion Joan Mir competing for the Japanese team on Sunday following Alex Rins's withdrawal after the third free practice session due to a wrist injury.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the last eight races at the Sachsenring but with the Honda rider sidelined after another surgery on his right arm, a new winner will be crowned on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022