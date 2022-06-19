Golf-Zalatoris grabs two-shot clubhouse lead at U.S. Open

Will Zalatoris enjoyed a near flawless trip around The Country Club to grab the third-round clubhouse lead at the U.S. Open on Saturday as whipping winds made for difficult conditions. Zalatoris, who finished runner-up at last month's PGA Championship, began the day four shots behind co-leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen but carded a three-under-par 67 that left him two shots clear of Keegan Bradley (69).

Morikawa was three over par for his round through 11 holes while playing partner Dahmen was four over on the day. World number 14 Zalatoris, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, wasted no time making a move as he birdied two of his first four holes in the coldest and windiest conditions of the week.

Zalatoris bogeyed the seventh where his approach missed the green but he got that shot back with a birdie at the ninth before covering the back-nine in one under. Spain's defending champion Jon Rahm began the day one shot off the pace and, with six holes still to go in his round, was one shot off Zalatoris.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy looked set to drop out of contention after three early bogeys but held steady and, with nobody else pulling away, found himself right back in the mix with a birdie at the 11th that left him two off the pace. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looked ready to move clear of the pack when he holed from 101 yards for eagle at the par-five eighth to grab a two-shot lead but had a rough start to the back nine to fall back into the mix.

