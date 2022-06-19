Premier League: Eddie Nketiah extends stay with Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah is extending his stay with Arsenal after agreeing to a new long-term contract with the Premier League club. Eddie has been with the Gunners since he was 14, making 92 first-team appearances and scoring 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.

The 22-year-old made the transition from Hale End to London Colney during a highly successful youth career for both club and country, and marked his home debut with two goals against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in 2017. Eddie also featured in the teams that won the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020 and finished the recent 2021/22 season in fine form, starting in the last eight league games for Arsenal and scoring five goals.

Eddie is the England Under-21s all-time top scorer with 16 goals in 17 appearances and captained the side that won the 2021 European Under-21 Championships. Manager Mikel Arteta, said: "I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club. We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."

Technical Director Edu, added: "The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system. Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player. The fact he's signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we're all delighted." Eddie will wear the number 14 shirt from next season, having previously worn the number 30. The new contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)