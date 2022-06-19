Left Menu

Athletics-British Olympic champion Kelly Holmes comes out as gay

Britain's double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes has revealed she is gay, saying she was nervous and excited about coming out in a move that could have saved her years of heartache.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 13:12 IST
Athletics-British Olympic champion Kelly Holmes comes out as gay
Kelly Holmes Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes has revealed she is gay, saying she was nervous and excited about coming out in a move that could have saved her years of heartache. The 52-year-old, who won gold in the 800 and 1,500 meters at the 2004 Games in Athens, said on Saturday she had known she was gay since she was 17.

"I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I'm nervous about saying it. I feel like I'm going to explode with excitement," Holmes told https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sports/athletics/breaking-dame-kelly-holmes-comes-27271230 the Sunday Mirror newspaper. "Sometimes I cry with relief. The moment this (interview) comes out, I'm essentially getting rid of that fear."

Holmes, a former army officer who left in 1997 to concentrate on athletics, said she had hidden her sexuality for fear of repercussion because Britain did not allow gay, lesbian, and bisexual people to serve in the military until 2000. Her fears were alleviated when she contacted a military LGBTQ+ leader in 2020, who assured her that she would not face sanctions for coming out, she said.

"I was convinced throughout my whole life that if I admitted to being gay in the army I'd still be in trouble," Kelly said. "I felt like I could breathe again (after the call). One little call could have saved 28 years of heartache."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022