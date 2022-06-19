Left Menu

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:27 IST
Liverpool signs teenager Ramsay as a backup right back
Liverpool signed Scotland under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen on Sunday as a backup to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 18-year-old Ramsay, who hasn't played for Scotland's senior team, has joined for a reported fee of 4.2 million pounds ($5.15 million).

He only made his senior debut for Aberdeen in March last year and played 39 games for the team in Scotland's top division, making nine assists and scoring one goal.

Joe Gomez has been the backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold over the last couple of years even though he is naturally a center-back. Gomez has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

"It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it's a massive achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got,'' Ramsay said.

"Hopefully I can come in the preseason, show everyone at the club, the staff, and players what I've got and then we'll see what happens from there." Ramsay is Liverpool's third signing of the offseason following the arrival of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez and 19-year-old forward Fabio Carvalho.

"There's obviously a pathway here — that's one of the reasons I chose it, as well,'' Ramsay said. "It's not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team."

