Eng vs Ned: Batters Jason Roy, Jos Buttler playing their 100th and 150th ODIs respectively

Both the batters are an extremely vital part of England's limited-overs set-up.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:10 IST
Eng vs Ned: Batters Jason Roy, Jos Buttler playing their 100th and 150th ODIs respectively
Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England batters Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have now featured in their 100th and 150th ODI games respectively. Both the batters have reached the landmark in the second ODI of the three-match series against the Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Sunday.

Both the batters are an extremely vital part of England's limited-overs set-up. In 149 games he has played before this, Buttler has scored 4,034 runs at an average of 40.34. 10 centuries and 20 half-centuries have come out of his bat. His best individual score is 162, which he smashed in just 70 balls with seven fours and 14 sixes in the previous ODI against the Netherlands, which England won by a huge 232-run margin.

Notably, England had posted the highest ODI total ever - 498/4 in that match. Also, in his 99 games played before this one, Roy has also scored 3,659 runs at an average of 39.77. Nine centuries and 20 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with his best score being 180.

Coming to the match, England's innings is currently in progress. They have been set 236 runs to win by the Dutch. Jason Roy scored 73 off 60 before falling to spinner Aryan Dutt. Earlier electing to bat first, Netherlands scored 235/7 in their 41 overs in the rain-hit match. Captain Scott Edwards top-scored for the Dutch with 78. Bas de Leede (34), Logan van Beek (30*) also provided notable contributions.

Adil Rashid (2/50) and David Willey (2/46) were the stars for England with the ball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

