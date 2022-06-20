Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup

South Korea will launch a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:24 IST
Soccer-South Korea to bid to host Asian Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea will launch a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Monday. China was due to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country's efforts to follow a zero-COVID policy have resulted in the 24-team event being moved.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) invited bids to stage the 2023 Asian Cup last month, saying interested parties must confirm their bid by June 30. "The Korea Football Association is promoting the bid for the '2023 AFC Asian Cup' hosted by the AFC in Korea," KFA said in a notice on their website.

"Therefore, we would like to proceed with the application for bid from local governments that have stadiums that can host international games, such as domestic soccer-only stadiums and general sports grounds." South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol gave the go-ahead for a push to host the finals earlier this month, ordering his sports minister to try to secure the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022