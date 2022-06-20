Left Menu

World C'ships: Sajan Prakash finishes 25th, fails to progress to final

The 22-year-stopped the clock at 815.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.Kushagra had clocked the personal best of 808.32 in the 800m freestyle event last year during the Senior National Aquatic Championships.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:43 IST
World C'ships: Sajan Prakash finishes 25th, fails to progress to final
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to move to the semifinals, finishing 25th in the men's 200m butterfly event of FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 28-year-old clocked 1:58.67 to finish eighth in his heat. The top five swimmers from his heat progressed to the semifinals.

The two-time Olympian, who is coming off a shoulder injury, was ranked 25th in the overall list.

His personal best in the event is 1:56.48, which he clocked last year to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. In the men's 800m freestyle event, Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat finished 23rd. The 22-year-stopped the clock at 8:15.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.

Kushagra had clocked the personal best of 8:08.32 in the 800m freestyle event last year during the Senior National Aquatic Championships. The top eight swimmers move to the final in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022