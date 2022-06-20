Left Menu

Sri Lanka name 19-member squad for white-ball series against India

Sri Lanka on Monday announced a 19-member womens squad for the white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, against India starting here from June 23.Skipper Chamari Athapaththu will lead both the squads, which include vital players like Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera.

PTI | Dambulla | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:27 IST
Sri Lanka name 19-member squad for white-ball series against India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Monday announced a 19-member women's squad for the white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, against India starting here from June 23.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu will lead both the squads, which include vital players like Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Inoka Ranaweera. Vishnu Gunaratne, who is yet to make her ODI debut for Sri Lanka, also finds a place in both the squads. The T20I series will be played between June 23 to 27 in Dambulla, followed by the ODI series, a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, in Pallekele between July 1 to 7.

The ODI series will see India play in their first match of the current ICC Women's Championship cycle. It will be the beginning of a new era in ODIs for India, marking their first series after the retirement of influential skipper Mithali Raj. Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022