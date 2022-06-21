Left Menu

Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded

That wasnt the case at the French Open last month, when Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals en route to winning a mens-record 22nd Grand Slam title.There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the womens draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.Since 2021, the seedings for both the mens and womens singles have been based on the world rankings.Williams hasnt played competitively since retiring from her first-round match at last years Wimbledon.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:47 IST
Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded

This time, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw.

The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday, with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men's draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

The top-ranked Medvedev cannot take part as a result of the All England Club's decision to not allow players from Russia or Belarus to enter the event in 2022 over the invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev is Russian. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is out because of an ankle injury.

That means Djokovic and Nadal have been bumped up to being the top two seeded players and cannot now meet until the final. That wasn't the case at the French Open last month, when Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals en route to winning a men's-record 22nd Grand Slam title.

There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the women's draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.

The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.

Since 2021, the seedings for both the men's and women's singles have been based on the world rankings.

Williams hasn't played competitively since retiring from her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon. She has been awarded a wild-card entry for the singles tournament at the All England Club starting next week and could therefore be drawn to play anyone in the first round.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will be the top-seeded player at Wimbledon. AP NRB NRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022