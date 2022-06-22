USA announce squad for Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B

USA have named their squad for the Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, as they vie for one of the two final spots at Australia 2022. USA Cricket also announced dates for a preparation tour in the build-up, playing two T20s against Namibia and Jersey in Windhoek, before warm-up matches against the Netherlands before their first Qualifier fixture on July 11.

After missing the recent Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series with injury, six-hitting record-holder Jaskaran Malhotra returns to the squad, with young left-arm orthodox spinner Vatsal Vaghela also included. Spinning all-rounder Marty Kain earned a spot, while there was no room for Karima Gore or Ian Holland. The Americans are pitted against the hosts, Singapore and Jersey in a tricky Group A, and must finish in the top two, and win a semi-final over an opponent in Group B to punch a tick to this year's global tournament. Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Uganda make up the other group in the eight-team tournament.

USA Cricket Operations Director Richard Done stressed the importance of the tournament for the game in the country. "The ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe is a genuine chance for our men's national team to make history and qualify for a first Cricket World Cup. We have worked hard to put a very strong T20 preparation program in place with T20 games versus Namibia and Jersey in Windhoek before a pair of games versus Netherlands in Harare," said Richard Done in a statement.

"We know how difficult this qualifier will be with eight high-quality sides all battling to get on the plane to Australia, but we are hopeful of playing to the best of our abilities as a team," he added. USA T20 World Cup Qualifier squad: Monank Patel (Captain), Aaron Jones, Ali Khan, Cameron Stevenson, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Yasir Mohammed, Vatsal Vaghela. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)