Injury rules out England captain Eoin Morgan from 3rd ODI vs the Netherlands

PTI | Amstelveen | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:54 IST
Eoin Morgan Image Credit: ANI
England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a minor groin injury.

Jos Buttler will replace Morgan as England look for a clean sweep of the series.

The 35-year-old Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper. On Sunday, he departed for a seven-ball duck to go with his golden duck from the first match.

