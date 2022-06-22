Injury rules out England captain Eoin Morgan from 3rd ODI vs the Netherlands
England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a minor groin injury.
Jos Buttler will replace Morgan as England look for a clean sweep of the series.
The 35-year-old Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper. On Sunday, he departed for a seven-ball duck to go with his golden duck from the first match.
