Left Menu

AIGF urges Rajasthan to bring skill-based virtual games under draft online gaming bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:00 IST
AIGF urges Rajasthan to bring skill-based virtual games under draft online gaming bill
  • Country:
  • India

Online skill gaming body AIGF has suggested the Rajasthan government to widen the scope of its draft law for virtual sports to bring different formats of online skill-based games like rummy and poker under the regulation.

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), in response to the Rajasthan Virtual Online Sports (Regulation) Bill 2022, has said that the scope of the bill should be extended beyond fantasy sports and e-sports.

The body has suggested that any government recognition or exemption contemplated should be granted uniformly to all games of skill and not only to fantasy sports and esports.

''We submit that all online games of skill including poker, rummy and casual games should be considered for any such regulation. We submit that such a step will be incomplete if only esports and fantasy sports operators are considered,'' the AIGF said in its submission to the state government.

The Rajasthan government issued the draft bill this month wherein it proposes to regulate esports platforms and bar them from conducting simulated sports that are not recognised by any accredited sporting federation.

The draft also proposes to regulate fantasy sports where the winning outcome is based on the performance of any real world team or a player.

Gaming industry sources said that skill-based games should not be equated with fantasy sports.

''Games of skill like rummy, poker and others have been played all over the country with judicial recognition for a much longer time and any consideration for 'safe-harbour' cannot exclude these verticals of the skill-gaming industry. ''Therefore, we submit that any government recognition or exemption contemplated should be granted uniformly to all games of skill and not only to fantasy sports and esports,'' AIGF said.

The industry body has defined online skill games as any format or game, played over the internet, including through an internet website or a mobile application, that has a preponderance of skill and is one in which success depends principally upon the superior knowledge, training, coordination, attention, experience and adroitness of the player.

The online skill gaming body has requested the state government to change the name of the bill to regulate the entire online skill gaming sector and replace ''virtual online sports'' from some parts of the draft bill with ''online skill game''.

An email query sent to AIGF seeking details of their submission did not elicit any reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022