Cricket-England's Stokes, Buttler back Morgan to rediscover form

The 35-year-old has not scored a T20 or ODI half century in almost a year and his form has raised questions ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year as well as England's defence of their 50-overs title in 2023. "Well, he's only had two low scores so I wouldn't say he's going through a hard time at the moment," England test captain Stokes told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 08:43 IST
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have dismissed concerns over Eoin Morgan's form and backed England's "phenomenal" limited-overs captain to get back to his best. England completed a 3-0 drubbing of the Netherlands with an eight-wicket win in the last match of their One-Day International (ODI) series on Wednesday.

Morgan, who scored ducks in the first two matches of the series, missed out with a groin problem. The 35-year-old has not scored a T20 or ODI half century in almost a year and his form has raised questions ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year as well as England's defence of their 50-overs title in 2023.

"Well, he's only had two low scores so I wouldn't say he's going through a hard time at the moment," England test captain Stokes told reporters. "I think the press are the only ones giving him a hard time and I think the players have shown it's not an issue with them.

"People are allowed to not score many runs and more than that he's our captain. He's a phenomenal leader and always will be so I've got no issues with anything going on with him at the moment." Buttler, who scored 86 not out as England chased down a target of 244 with nearly 20 overs to spare, said there was "no questioning" Morgan's place in the England camp.

"I can't put into words what he's achieved. Everyone always talks about his captaincy but you forget what a brilliant batsman he's been for England in over 200 ODIs - that doesn't just go away overnight," Buttler said. "Everyone in the team is backing him."

England's test team will look to complete a sweep of their three-match series against New Zealand later on Thursday.

