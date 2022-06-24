Basketball-Orlando Magic select Banchero first overall in NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic took Paolo Banchero first overall in the NBA Draft at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday, with Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Auburn forward Jabari Smith headed to the Houston Rockets.

Banchero, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39 starts in his one year at Duke, will look to turn around a lackluster Magic after their 22-win and 60-loss season. While draft night shocks are rare, Orlando's selection surprised many - including Banchero himself - with some experts having predicted sharpshooter Smith would take the top spot.

"I don't even know what to say. I can't believe what just happened, honestly," said the 19-year-old forward, who helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four this year. "I wanted to be in the NBA but I didn't know I would be here."

