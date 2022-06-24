Left Menu

Basketball-Orlando Magic select Banchero first overall in NBA Draft

While draft night shocks are rare, Orlando's selection surprised many - including Banchero himself - with some experts having predicted sharpshooter Smith would take the top spot. "I don't even know what to say. I can't believe what just happened, honestly," said the 19-year-old forward, who helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four this year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 06:08 IST
Basketball-Orlando Magic select Banchero first overall in NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic took Paolo Banchero first overall in the NBA Draft at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday, with Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Auburn forward Jabari Smith headed to the Houston Rockets.

Banchero, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39 starts in his one year at Duke, will look to turn around a lackluster Magic after their 22-win and 60-loss season. While draft night shocks are rare, Orlando's selection surprised many - including Banchero himself - with some experts having predicted sharpshooter Smith would take the top spot.

"I don't even know what to say. I can't believe what just happened, honestly," said the 19-year-old forward, who helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four this year. "I wanted to be in the NBA but I didn't know I would be here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022