Left Menu

Golf-Chun produces record-breaking first round at Women's PGA Championship

Chun, a two-time major winner, got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole but came firing back with nine birdies the rest of the way, her score setting a record for Congressional Country Club's Blue Course. Chun also tied the record for the biggest first-round lead in a women's major.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 08:15 IST
Golf-Chun produces record-breaking first round at Women's PGA Championship

South Korea's Chun In-gee tied the record for the lowest opening round at a Women's PGA Championship on Thursday with an eight-under-par 64 that gave her a five-stroke lead in Bethesda, Maryland. Chun, a two-time major winner, got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole but came firing back with nine birdies the rest of the way, her score setting a record for Congressional Country Club's Blue Course.

Chun also tied the record for the biggest first-round lead in a women's major. Fellow South Korean Choi Hye-jin and Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum carded matching 69s. The 27-year-old said she knew what to expect from the course.

"I played this course one month ago and I got a feeling that this course was going to play really hard and then the greens (were going to be) really firm," she said in a televised interview. "So I changed a little bit of my club setting before I came here." Hannah Green, who won the event in 2019, was stunned by Chun's round.

"I don’t know what golf course she’s playing," said the Australian, who is tied for sixth after shooting 71. "We were looking at the scores, and we were like, ‘Oh, wow, OK, five-under par.’ But still tough on the back nine and to hear that she’s eight, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s impressive.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022