FC Goa sign striker Alvaro Vazquez on two-year deal

Indian Super League ISL franchise FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of striker Alvaro Vazquez on a two-year contract.In his first ISL season in 202122, the 31-year-old Spaniard finished with eight games and two assists to his name as he propelled Kerala Blasters to their first final appearance since 2016.Im extremely happy to join FC Goa. The club has an ambitious project and a playing style that I love. Im sure hell be a success, FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of striker Alvaro Vazquez on a two-year contract.

In his first ISL season in 2021/22, the 31-year-old Spaniard finished with eight games and two assists to his name as he propelled Kerala Blasters to their first final appearance since 2016.

''I'm extremely happy to join FC Goa. The club has an ambitious project and a playing style that I love. Having spoken to the Club officials and Edu (Bedia), I was convinced that I can be the best version of myself here,'' Vazquez was quoted as saying in a media release.

''For me, Goa is one of the biggest clubs in ISL. Last season might not have been the best for the Club, but I believe we will surely move back to the top this coming season,'' he quipped.

A former Spain junior international, Vazquez emerged top-scorer at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2011 before becoming a part of the side that won the UEFA U21 EURO in 2013. Across his 17-year-long career till date, he has scored 80 goals along with providing 19 assists in 344 competitive appearances for both club and country. ''We're confident he will slot in seamlessly into the team and with our style of football. I'm sure he'll be a success,'' FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said.

