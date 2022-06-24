Left Menu

Defending champion Milan to open Serie A against Udinese

The season starts the weekend of August 13.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:48 IST
Defending Serie A champion AC Milan will open the season at home against Udinese, only 83 days after securing its first league title in 11 years.

The upcoming calendar was announced Friday. Runner-up Inter Milan visits newly-promoted Lecce on the opening day, while Juventus hosts Sassuolo and Napoli visits Hellas Verona.

The season starts the weekend of August 13. There will be a lengthy pause because of the World Cup in Qatar and the traditional Christmas break, with no Serie A soccer between November 13 and January 4.

The season ends at the start of June for the first time since 2001.

The opening weekend also sees Silvio Berlusconi's first match back in Serie A since selling Milan. His newly-promoted Monza team hosts Torino.

The first derby match between the Milan teams will be the weekend of September 4, with the return game in early February.

The final round, on June 4, sees Milan host Hellas Verona, Inter at Torino, Juventus visiting Udinese and Napoli playing Sampdoria.

Milan visits Juventus in the penultimate round. AP NRB NRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

